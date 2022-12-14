Oceans Healthcare

Longview, TX

Therapist

Essential Functions:

* Provides direct clinical services in accordance with accepted standards of social/work clinical practice in a timely fashion as outlined by Joint Commission, Federal and State Regulations, Oceans Behavioral Hospital’s Mission, policies and procedures and PI Standards.

* Plans and conducts individual family and/or group therapy as assigned by the Director of Social Services or physician’s order.

* Conducts, assesses and interprets completion of Comprehensive Integrated Assessment – (Biopsychosocial) as assigned by Director of Social Services or physician’s order within 72 hours (or 3 sessions) of admission.

* Reviews all Multidisciplinary assessments and compiles a Multidisciplinary Treatment Integration under the supervision of the attending physician within 96 hours (or 4 sessions) of admission.

* Performs case management and discharge planning as assigned by the Director of Social Services.

* Attends treatment team meetings when indicated and reporting on assigned patients and their progress toward treatment goals; combines the reports of all disciplines into a multidisciplinary treatment integration summary, which facilitates the patient’s progress towards treatment plan goals

* Delivers patient services in an ethical manner which promotes respect for the patient and enhances the patient’s dignity and satisfaction; Demonstrates the ability to assess and interpret a patient’s response to treatment in age/disability/culturally sensitive specific manner.

* Assesses and interprets age/disability/cultural needs; Identifies safety, psychosocial, special mobility and special equipment needs; and Communicates in an age/disability/culturally sensitive related manner to patients and their families

* Conducts treatment and discharge planning in accordance with age/disability/cultural needs and involves members of the patient’s support system in decision making as appropriate.

Requirements

Educational / Experience Requirements:

* At a minimum a Clinical Social Worker (CSW), LMSW, LCSW, LPC, or Psychologist.

* 0 to 1 year post-graduate experience in clinical practice. Must have completed at least two semesters of internship-one of which must have been with a specific mentally ill population: Adolescent, Adults, and Geriatrics. An internship within chemical dependency field is also acceptable. (Any population which is assigned will be based on a mentorship training system if no experience has been had with that population.)

Qualifications / Skills:

* Must demonstrate the knowledge and skills necessary to provide care appropriate to any age-related disability-related needs of the patients served on assignment.

* Must demonstrate knowledge of the principles of growth and development appropriate to the patient population served.

* Must be able to assess and interpret data about the patient’s status in order to identify each patient’s needs and provide the appropriate care, including age related care/disability/cultural sensitivity related care to adolescent, chronically mentally ill, adult, geriatric, chemically dependent, and dually diagnosed patient populations.

* Must demonstrate in-depth knowledge of mental illness and chemical dependency and the family dynamics which accompany them.

* Must have basic knowledge of chronic mental illness.

* Must have in-depth knowledge of clinical therapy modalities.

* Must have excellent communication and group/process skills as related to age specific patient needs.

* Must be able to demonstrate assessment, intervention, treatment and d/c planning skills.

* Must be able to pass the general age/disability post-test.

* Must be versatile, flexible, and able to perform in stressful situations.

* Must have good time and organizational skills.

* Must be capable of coordinating multi-faceted workload.

* Must be able to work with an array of mental/physical disabled persons.

* Must successfully complete CPR certification and an Oceans approved behavioral de-escalation program.