JOB ALERT: Office Depot needs sales supervisor

OFFICE DEPOT OFFICE MAX
LUFKIN, TX
SALES ADVISOR
Full Time
High School Diploma, Retail Sales experience preferred

The associate in this role will demonstrates a passion for the brand, technology products, furniture, services, print and other services/products offered to our customers. The person that is hired will utilize Office Depot and Office Max’s proven sales principles to proactively engage customers, in order to drive the sales of our total offerings and properly assess customer needs to ensure satisfaction in every interaction, Required successful completion of current basic Tech and Print Certification and continued education in these areas. The essential functions of this position may require you to consent to periodic comprehensive background checks conducted by a third-party.

