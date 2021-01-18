JOB ALERT: Office Pride of Tyler hiring for Janitorial Cleaner

OFFICE PRIDE OF TYLER
MINEOLA, TX
JANITORIAL CLEANER
Part Time
Flexible hours
Must speak English and able to lift 35 lbs

Must have ability to work independently and as a team member and care about quality. Must be detailed oriented, reliable, and work at an efficient pace.
Must be Physically able to be on your feet during an entire shift; walking, bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, pulling, pushing, kneeling, and crouching.
Must be able to pass a criminal background check
Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transportation
