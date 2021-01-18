JOB ALERT: Office Pride of Tyler hiring for Janitorial Cleaner

|OFFICE PRIDE OF TYLER
|MINEOLA, TX
|JANITORIAL CLEANER
|Part Time
|Flexible hours
|Must speak English and able to lift 35 lbs
Must have ability to work independently and as a team member and care about quality. Must be detailed oriented, reliable, and work at an efficient pace.
Must be Physically able to be on your feet during an entire shift; walking, bending, stooping, twisting, reaching, pulling, pushing, kneeling, and crouching.
Must be able to pass a criminal background check
Must have valid driver’s license and reliable transportation