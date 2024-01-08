Ollie’s

Longview

Retail Sales Associate

Ollie’s Associate Benefits: 20% employee discount, Flexible Schedule, Strong field sales career growth & talent development culture for top performers.

Primary Responsibilities: Greet and acknowledge every customer with Ollie’s “Yes I Care, Yes I Can” approach to build long term customer loyalty. Accurately and efficiently manage cash register transactions. Be an Ollie’s store and inventory expert, know our weekly deals and the incredible value we provide our customers. Assist with freight logistics and learn how great retailers merchandise their products.

Qualifications: High School diploma or equivalent preferred. Happy to train new Associates who may not have 6 months of prior retail experience.

Ability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays on a regular basis. A positive attitude and team player who wants to delight and serve customers.