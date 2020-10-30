JOB ALERT: Ollie’s Support Center and Field Management Jobs seeks co-manager

Longview, TX
Co Manager
Ollie’s Support Center and Field Management Jobs
Full-Time
401K, Dental, Life, Medical, Vision
The Co Team Leader is required to provide leadership for the successful operation of the entire sales floor and receiving area. The CTL creates and leads a sales team that is passionate about selling merchandise and ensuring a good associate and customer experience. Responsibilities include all aspects of merchandising, Associate development, customer service, and financial oversight.
