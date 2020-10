LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Onyx Recruiting is looking to hire a General Dentist for $200,000 to $400,000 full time.

They are in need of a Pediatric Dentist or a General Dentist with pediatric experience for their Lufkin office.

The work would be 4 to 5 days a week with excellent earning potential and an excellent team to work with.

Onyx Recruiting is looking for someone to work in Lufkin and live in North Houston or the Woodlands. Apply for the job here.