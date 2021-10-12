JOB ALERT: Optimum CX in Mount Vernon needs a Customer Retention Specialist

Mount Vernon, TX
OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions
Customer Retention Specialist
$13-$15/hr depending on performance
This exciting work at home job is a direct hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC. Please pay close attention to the technology and environment requirements for this position. The Customer Retention Specialist will provide exceptional customer service experience to small businesses located primarily in North America. Use your persuasion skills to win back customers – and get rewarded! You will be responsible for retaining North American small business owners who are considering cancelling their subscription service. You’ll actively listen to understand the customer’s reasons for leaving and retain them through a variety of defined playbook strategies. Specialists will be participating in paid, virtual training from home. Your ability to win over people with your positive attitude and persuasion skills will remind customers why they originally signed-up as well as promoting additional value in extending their cloud communications services – monthly bonuses for meeting and exceeding targets!
Work at Home Technology Requirements:
All Applicants must have their own computer equipment. Below are the necessary computer requirements. Please do not apply unless all requirements have been met.
Windows 10 Pro
Intel Skylake i3 (2015) or AMD Zen Ryzen (2017) or better processor
8 GB RAM or better
Two or more monitors
Ergonomic keyboard and mouse
Webcam
Headset- Must have noise cancellation and a mute button.
Direct Ethernet connection
Consistent 50/10 Mbps Internet connection
Benefits
OptimumCX Offers Great Benefits, including:
Full time work hours
Paid training
Opportunity to earn bonus’s
Advancement/career opportunities (WE PROMOTE FROM WITHIN) 85% of our current managers have been promoted into their current positions
Benefits offered after completion of 60 consecutive workdays
PTO Accruals after required waiting period