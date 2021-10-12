JOB ALERT: Optimum CX in Mount Vernon needs a Customer Retention Specialist

Mount Vernon, TX

OptimumCX Customer Experience Solutions

Customer Retention Specialist

$13-$15/hr depending on performance

This exciting work at home job is a direct hire opportunity with OptimumCX LLC. Please pay close attention to the technology and environment requirements for this position. The Customer Retention Specialist will provide exceptional customer service experience to small businesses located primarily in North America. Use your persuasion skills to win back customers – and get rewarded! You will be responsible for retaining North American small business owners who are considering cancelling their subscription service. You’ll actively listen to understand the customer’s reasons for leaving and retain them through a variety of defined playbook strategies. Specialists will be participating in paid, virtual training from home. Your ability to win over people with your positive attitude and persuasion skills will remind customers why they originally signed-up as well as promoting additional value in extending their cloud communications services – monthly bonuses for meeting and exceeding targets!

Work at Home Technology Requirements:

All Applicants must have their own computer equipment. Below are the necessary computer requirements. Please do not apply unless all requirements have been met.

Windows 10 Pro

Intel Skylake i3 (2015) or AMD Zen Ryzen (2017) or better processor

8 GB RAM or better

Two or more monitors

Ergonomic keyboard and mouse

Webcam

Headset- Must have noise cancellation and a mute button.

Direct Ethernet connection

Consistent 50/10 Mbps Internet connection

Benefits

OptimumCX Offers Great Benefits, including:

Full time work hours

Paid training

Opportunity to earn bonus’s

Advancement/career opportunities (WE PROMOTE FROM WITHIN) 85% of our current managers have been promoted into their current positions

Benefits offered after completion of 60 consecutive workdays

PTO Accruals after required waiting period