Overton Healthcare Center

Overton, TX

Director of Rehabilition

At Overton Healthcare Center, we believe our residents deserve a great life. Our commitment is to provide love, attention, and optimal care one resident at a time. We realize consistently fulfilling this commitment depends on the success of caring professionals like you, who build their careers with us. Together, we are setting the standard in the delivery of rehabilitation, quality post-acute services and long-term care.

Now more than ever, your skills and dedication can make a difference for those who need it most. Come make a difference with us!

Medical, vision and dental insurance

Employer-paid life insurance

Paid time off

Paid holidays

Flexible schedules

Long term growth and advancement opportunities

And more….

The Director of Rehab is responsible for planning, organizing, directing, controlling, and evaluating rehabilitation programs, services and personnel in a manner that supports the goals of the designated facility while meeting federal and state regulations and the state specific practice acts for Physical, Occupational and Speech Therapy. The Director of Rehab is responsible for direct patient care delivery in their discipline. The Director of Rehab will demonstrate a positive attitude and team building approach with all patients, clients, and team members.