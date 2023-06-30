Overton Healthcare Center

Overton

Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) – PRN

Under the supervision of the Physical Therapist and Rehabilitation Manager, Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) works under the supervision of a licensed physical therapist to assist with a patient’s treatment program in accordance with federal guidelines and state practice acts.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate degree from an APTA accredited program

Licensed as Physical Therapist Assistant

Provides direct treatment to residents as directed by and according to the plan of care outlined by the supervising Physical Therapist.

Documents resident progress towards meeting established goals.

Teaches exercises to residents, family members, and caregivers and may provide instruction in the use and care for orthotic, prosthetic devices, and other assisting apparatus.