JOB ALERT: Overton Healthcare has opening for morning cook

OVERTON HEALTHCARE
OVERTON, TX
DIETARY AIDE/COOK – MORNINGS
Full Time
Benefits: medical, vision, dental
High School Diploma or equivalent, previous Dietary Aide, Must have Food Handler’s certification or be willing to obtain through the facility

The Dietary Aide will assist in all food functions as directed/instructed and in accordance with established food policies and procedures. This includes, but is not limited to serving food, setting up and removing food trays and performing dishwashing/cleaning procedures.

KFXK Fox 51