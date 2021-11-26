JOB ALERT: Overton Healthcare needs a temporary nurse aid

Overton Healthcare
Overton, TX
Temporary nurse aid
Career Advantages Offered:
• Medical, vision and dental insurance
• Employer-paid life insurance
• Paid time off
• Paid holidays
• Flexible schedule
• Long term growth and advancement opportunities
• And more….
QUALIFICATIONS
- Must be able to relate positively to residents and families and work cooperatively with other employees.
- Must maintain regular and punctual attendance.
- Physical and Sensory Requirements (with or without the aid of mechanical devices)
- Must meet all local health regulations, and successfully complete a post-offer health assessment.
- Must perform the essential functions of this job, with or without reasonable accommodation.
Free Education, Certification & Competitive Pay.
Quickly become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and care your very best with Overton Healthcare! Offers full benefits and tuition reimbursement toward your Nursing degree!