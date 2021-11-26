JOB ALERT: Overton Healthcare needs a temporary nurse aid

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Overton Healthcare
Overton, TX
Temporary nurse aid

Career Advantages Offered:

• Medical, vision and dental insurance

• Employer-paid life insurance

• Paid time off

• Paid holidays

• Flexible schedule

• Long term growth and advancement opportunities

• And more….

QUALIFICATIONS

  1. Must be able to relate positively to residents and families and work cooperatively with other employees.
  2. Must maintain regular and punctual attendance.
  3. Physical and Sensory Requirements (with or without the aid of mechanical devices)
  4. Must meet all local health regulations, and successfully complete a post-offer health assessment.
  5. Must perform the essential functions of this job, with or without reasonable accommodation.

Free Education, Certification & Competitive Pay.

Quickly become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and care your very best with Overton Healthcare! Offers full benefits and tuition reimbursement toward your Nursing degree!

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51