Longview, TX
Panera Bread
Restaurant Team Member – Cashier
This opportunity is for you if:
– You enjoy people and have great communication skills.
– You want to be part of a fun, energized team that works hard and laughs often.
– You like the hustle and bustle of the hospitality industry.
– You’re committed to health and food safety.
– You’re at least 16 years of age.
– You are passionate about our Guiding Values and Behaviors:
– Warmth for guests: Making people smile
– Bold thoughts, brave actions: Learning, growing, and taking risks
– Own it: Finding solutions and taking initiative
– Win together: Working (and winning) as a team
– Inspire and celebrate: Having fun and celebrating success
– Rooted in respect: Seeing the best in others
*Note: Food service/retail experience not required.
Tasks
– Ring up orders quickly and accurately.
– Know our menu.
– Help customers with questions or requests.
– Deliver excellent customer service in every circumstance.
– Convey energy, warmth, and a passion for good eating.
– Step in and support your manager and team.
Benefits
Competitive pay
Eligible for quarterly increases based on performance
Free Meals on shifts
Career Growth Opportunities
Paid vacation & holidays for full-time team members
Medical, dental, vision, life insurance vacation & 401(k) with match available