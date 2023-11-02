Panera Bread

Tyler

Salad and Sandwich Maker

Benefits include: Competitive pay; Eligible for a quarterly increase based on performance; Free Meals on shifts; Career Growth Opportunities

Paid vacation & holidays for full-time team members; Medical, dental, vision, life insurance vacation & 401(k) with match available

As a Salad & Sandwich Maker at Panera, your job includes among other tasks to: Assemble a wide range of menu items. Ensure every order is made quickly, correctly, and consistently. Meet speed and accuracy goals. Help build our culture of Warmth, Belonging, Growth, and Trust. Step in and support your manager and team.

