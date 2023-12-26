Park Highlands Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

Athens, TX

Certified Nurse Aid (CNA)

Benefits:

Health/Dental/Vision Insurance

Ancillary policies include AD&D, STD, Cardiac, Cancer, Critical Illness, Hospital Confinement

Whole and Term Life Insurance

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Time Off

Immediate 401(k)

Unparalleled Corporate Support

Responsibilities:

Accountable for personal care (ie, grooming, bathing, catheter care, and dressing), and observation of residents within patient care policy guidelines. Identify and report any condition requiring management attention.

Change bed linen and maintain appropriate grooming supplies in the resident room.

Ambulate and transfer residents, utilizing appropriate assistive devices and body mechanics.

Requirements:

Nursing Assistant Certification from state.

Ability to record information and perform technical procedures.

Good communication skills with excellent self-discipline and patience.

Genuine care for and interest in elderly and handicapped people.