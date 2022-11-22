Parker Wellbore

Henderson, TX

Field Sales Representative

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES & TASKS:

* Collaborates with the North America (NAM) Business Development Director to develop sales strategies.

* Travels to rigs and offices in region to manage new customers from target identification to revenue generation and maintains existing client relationships.

* Gathers customer requirements and well plans.

* Monitors competition by gathering current marketplace information on pricing, products, new products, delivery schedules, and commercial pricing models.

* Recommends changes in products, services, and policies by evaluating results and competitive developments.

* Utilizes the price book to formulate quotations.

* Fosters field and office relationships in conjunction with operations and business development.

* Facilitates customer feedback and identify opportunities for improvement.

* Tracks and updates customer relationship manager (CRM) software.

* Generate and track sales KPIs.

Identifies and coordinates client entertainment events.

* Resolves customer complaints by investigating problems, developing solutions, preparing reports, and making recommendations to management.

Qualifications:

* Minimum of 5 years of oilfield service experience, preferably in the Haynesville Basin.

* Experience with casing running services is preferred.

* High School or GED equivalent is required. Bachelor’s degree is preferred.

* Must have a valid driver’s license and the ability to pass a background check and drug test.

SAFETY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

* Ensure that personal behaviors and work practices are in line with Company safety standards.

* Responsible for safety of self and others in the vicinity to include, but not limited to, employees, vendors, and customers.

* Provide visible HSE leadership engagement, be aware of housekeeping and other required safety precautions, and do not take shortcuts or any other unnecessary risks that expose themselves or others.

* Ensure all incidents are reported and appropriately investigated in accordance with Company procedure.

* As needed, seek advice from HSE representatives.

* Responsible for “Stop Work Authority” when a task changes or an unsafe act is witnessed.