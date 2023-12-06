Pearl Street Dental Partners
Longview, TX
Dental Assistant
Benefits
Pulled from the full job description.
401(k)
401(k) matching
Dental insurance
Employee discount
Flexible spending account
Health insurance
Life insurance
Job duties include but are not limited to:
Assist the dentist chairside in four-handed dentistry.
Sterilize instruments and operatories, ensure the cleanliness of ops and office.
Take impressions and fabricate provisional restorations.
Document lab procedures and track incoming and outgoing lab cases.
Maintain accurate patient charts.
Assist Hygienist
Schedule:
8 hour shift
Education:
High school or equivalent (Preferred)
Experience:
Dental Assisting: 1 year (Preferred)
License/Certification:
Registered Dental Assistant (Preferred)
CPR Certification (Preferred)