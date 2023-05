Peltier Auto Group

Tyler, TX

Accounting Clerk

Benefits:

Paid Vacation, Healthcare,

Employee discounts and packages

Job Responsibilities include:

Gather and sort documents. Pay invoices; schedule and prepare disbursements. Prepare and mail invoices. Identify delinquent accounts and insufficient payments. Collect revenue by reminding delinquent accounts; notify customers of insufficient payments. Prepare financial reports and maintain accounting ledgers.

Education and/or Experience:

Automotive industry experience is preferred. Proficiency with Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word and Microsoft Outlook is required. Administrative Writing Skills, Organization, Data Entry Skills, General Math Skills, Financial Software.