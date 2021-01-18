JOB ALERT: Peltier in Tyler is looking for a service manager

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tyler, TX
Peltier
Service Manager
Full-time
Paid vacation and healthcare benefits
Employee discounts, packages
Earn up to $150,000 per year

Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year college or technical school; or 2 to 4 years of related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

If you are driven to help people, passionate about customer service, and ready to lead a successful service team, then this opportunity is for you. We’re searching for an automotive service manager who is motivated to excel and serious about a true career in this highly competitive industry. As service manager, our customers, and your team, will look to you for guidance, leadership and expertise.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51