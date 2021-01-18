JOB ALERT: Peltier in Tyler is looking for a service manager

Tyler, TX

Peltier

Service Manager

Full-time

Paid vacation and healthcare benefits

Employee discounts, packages

Earn up to $150,000 per year

Associate’s degree or equivalent from two-year college or technical school; or 2 to 4 years of related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience

If you are driven to help people, passionate about customer service, and ready to lead a successful service team, then this opportunity is for you. We’re searching for an automotive service manager who is motivated to excel and serious about a true career in this highly competitive industry. As service manager, our customers, and your team, will look to you for guidance, leadership and expertise.