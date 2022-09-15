Peoples Communication

Quitman, TX

Centralized Communications Coordinator

Essential Job Functions:

* Monitor alarm systems in residential and commercial buildings, as well as, personal alert systems.

* Performs backups and reports for alarm monitoring.

* Ensures customers receive timely service by answering customer calls, taking service orders and trouble occurrences.

* Monitors service quality and responds to customer complaints in a timely manner.

* Updates service orders in all operating systems for accurate billing and record-keeping.

* Assigns and dispatches personnel to service orders, trouble sites and cable locates efficiently and accurately.

* Balances and posts credit card payments for billing department efficiently and accurately.

* Troubleshoots customer outages.

* Performs all other related duties as assigned by management.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:

* Knowledge of rural telephone operations and subscriber service concerns.

* Knowledge of company policies and procedures.

* Knowledge of company products and services.

* Knowledge of general office procedures.

* Skill in operating various office equipment such as personal computer, various software programs and telephone systems.

* Skill in oral and written communication.

* Skill and identifying and resolving customer problems.

* Ability to communicate with customers, co-workers, and various business contacts in a professional and courteous manner.

* Ability to follow written and oral instructions.

* Ability to maintain confidentiality.

* Ability to work with frequent interruptions.

* Ability to organize and prioritize multiple work assignments.

* Ability to work nights and weekends.

Education and Experience:

High school diploma or equivalent required with one (1) to two (2) years of office/clerical experience. Telephone office or rural utility experience preferred.

Hours: 9:00am-9:00pm