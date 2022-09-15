Peoples Communication
Quitman, TX
Centralized Communications Coordinator
Essential Job Functions:
* Monitor alarm systems in residential and commercial buildings, as well as, personal alert systems.
* Performs backups and reports for alarm monitoring.
* Ensures customers receive timely service by answering customer calls, taking service orders and trouble occurrences.
* Monitors service quality and responds to customer complaints in a timely manner.
* Updates service orders in all operating systems for accurate billing and record-keeping.
* Assigns and dispatches personnel to service orders, trouble sites and cable locates efficiently and accurately.
* Balances and posts credit card payments for billing department efficiently and accurately.
* Troubleshoots customer outages.
* Performs all other related duties as assigned by management.
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
* Knowledge of rural telephone operations and subscriber service concerns.
* Knowledge of company policies and procedures.
* Knowledge of company products and services.
* Knowledge of general office procedures.
* Skill in operating various office equipment such as personal computer, various software programs and telephone systems.
* Skill in oral and written communication.
* Skill and identifying and resolving customer problems.
* Ability to communicate with customers, co-workers, and various business contacts in a professional and courteous manner.
* Ability to follow written and oral instructions.
* Ability to maintain confidentiality.
* Ability to work with frequent interruptions.
* Ability to organize and prioritize multiple work assignments.
* Ability to work nights and weekends.
Education and Experience:
High school diploma or equivalent required with one (1) to two (2) years of office/clerical experience. Telephone office or rural utility experience preferred.
Hours: 9:00am-9:00pm