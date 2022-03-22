Rusk, Texas
Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC
Electrician (Full-Time)
Responsibilities
-Being punctual daily
-Must have experience in the following: running conduit (3/4 stick EMT), pulling wire, rough-in, terminations, cable trays, retrofitting, other commercial duties, and responsibilities.
Qualifications
-Must have a minimum of 2 years experience with commercial electrical work
– Must have basic hand tools and PPE
– Must have 2 forms of ID
– Must have reliable transportation
Benefits
-Weekly Pay via Direct Deposit or Pay Card
– 40+hours a week
– Long term work (6mo+)
– Competitive Pay ($18-$25hr)
– Full Benefits and paid time off after a probationary period
– No Per-diem, Locals within driving distance only.