Rusk, Texas

Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC

Electrician (Full-Time)

Responsibilities

-Being punctual daily

-Must have experience in the following: running conduit (3/4 stick EMT), pulling wire, rough-in, terminations, cable trays, retrofitting, other commercial duties, and responsibilities.

Qualifications

-Must have a minimum of 2 years experience with commercial electrical work

– Must have commercial electrical experience

– Must have basic hand tools and PPE

– Must have 2 forms of ID

– Must have reliable transportation

Benefits

-Weekly Pay via Direct Deposit or Pay Card

– 40+hours a week

– Long term work (6mo+)

– Competitive Pay ($18-$25hr)

– Full Benefits and paid time off after a probationary period

– No Per-diem, Locals within driving distance only.