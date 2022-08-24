Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC
Rusk, TX
Electricians (Journeyman or Apprentice)
Hourly Pay: $23/hr (Apprentice) and $25/hr (Journeyman)
Per diem: $75/hr (if 60+ miles away from site)
Industry: Commercial (Hospital)
Average number of hours per week: 40-50
Start date: ASAP
Project length: 1 year
Minimum Requirements:
- Active TDLR License.
- 2+ years of electrical experience.
- 1+ year of commercial experience.
- Proficient at running conduit.
- Must have basic hand tools, gloves, work boots, safety glasses and hard hat.
- Must have 2 forms of ID
- Must have reliable transportation
- Authorized to work in the US for any employer without restrictions.
- Follows health and safety standards, policies and procedures.
Benefits:
- Weekly Pay via Direct Deposit or Paycard
- Long Term Assignment
- Per diem