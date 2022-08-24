Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC

Rusk, TX

Electricians (Journeyman or Apprentice)

Hourly Pay: $23/hr (Apprentice) and $25/hr (Journeyman)
Per diem: $75/hr (if 60+ miles away from site)
Industry: Commercial (Hospital)
Average number of hours per week: 40-50
Start date: ASAP
Project length: 1 year

Minimum Requirements:

  • Active TDLR License.
  • 2+ years of electrical experience.
  • 1+ year of commercial experience.
  • Proficient at running conduit.
  • Must have basic hand tools, gloves, work boots, safety glasses and hard hat.
  • Must have 2 forms of ID
  • Must have reliable transportation
  • Authorized to work in the US for any employer without restrictions.
  • Follows health and safety standards, policies and procedures.

Benefits:

  • Weekly Pay via Direct Deposit or Paycard
  • Long Term Assignment
  • Per diem
