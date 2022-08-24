Perpetual Labor Sourcing LLC

Rusk, TX

Electricians (Journeyman or Apprentice)

Hourly Pay: $23/hr (Apprentice) and $25/hr (Journeyman)

Per diem: $75/hr (if 60+ miles away from site)

Industry: Commercial (Hospital)

Average number of hours per week: 40-50

Start date: ASAP

Project length: 1 year

Minimum Requirements:

Active TDLR License.

2+ years of electrical experience.

1+ year of commercial experience.

Proficient at running conduit.

Must have basic hand tools, gloves, work boots, safety glasses and hard hat.

Must have 2 forms of ID

Must have reliable transportation

Authorized to work in the US for any employer without restrictions.

Follows health and safety standards, policies and procedures.

Benefits: