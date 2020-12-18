JOB ALERT: Peterson’s Home Furnishings looking for delivery driver

PETERSON’S HOME FURNISHINGS
HENDERSON, TX
DELIVERY DRIVER
Full Time
$10.00-$12.00 Hourly

We are hiring a full time delivery person. Must have a valid drivers license and be able to lift furniture pieces. We need someone who can follow verbal/written directions, has good organizational skills, and ability to use tools to assemble furniture. Our employees must have good decision making skills, that affect this business, are required every day. You must have past experience in the work force and experience in driving a truck. A professional manner, honesty and dependability are required in this position. IF you have these qualities we are now hiring.

