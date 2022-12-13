Pizza Hut

Gladewater, TX

Pizza Delivery Driver

* A clean driving record: If you’re on a first name basis with the people at traffic court, this probably isn’t the right job for you. Safety is our priority.

* You’ll also need a valid driver’s license, insurance and reliable vehicle.

* Friendly demeanor: Smile, tell a joke – treat our customers like you would your family and friends. Think of it this way – a smile and a kind word can mean the difference between a wallet full of tips and just some extra change for your cup holder.

* Keen sense of direction: You should know how to read a map and find your way around your delivery area. Think of all of the short cuts you’ll learn!

* Age restrictions: Our delivery drivers need to be at least 18 years old.

* Dress the part: We’ll provide you with a uniform. We just ask that you keep it clean and come to work wearing it.

* Just a few more things: You’ll need some basic math skills, the desire to work as part of a team and enthusiasm for learning.