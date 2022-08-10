Planet Fitness
Nacogdoches, TX
Member Service Representative
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
* Greet members, prospective members and guests, providing exceptional customer service.
* Handle all front desk related activities including:
– Answer phones in a friendly manner and assist callers with a variety of questions.
– Check members into the system.
– New member sign-up.
– Take prospective members on tours.
– Facilitate needed updates to member’s accounts.
– Respond to member questions and concerns in a timely and professional manner and elevate to Assistant Manager or Manager as needed.
– Assist in maintaining the neatness and cleanliness of the club.
Qualifications/Requirements:
* Customer service background preferred.
* Basic computer proficiency.
* A passion for fitness and health.
* Upbeat and positive attitude!
* Punctuality and reliability are a must.
* Exceptional customer service skills; able to interact in a positive and professional way with members and co-workers, exceeding the member’s expectations.
* Strong listener with the ability to empathize and problem solve.
* Demonstrate diplomacy in all interactions while using appropriate behavior and language.
* High School diploma/GED equivalent required.
* Must be 18 years of age or older.
* Continual standing and walking during shift.
* Must be able to occasionally lift up to 50 lbs.
* Must be able to frequently bend, reach, and kneel in order to complete cleaning tasks throughout the club.
* Will occasionally encounter toxic chemicals during shift.
Pay & Benefits:
* Potential of up to three raises per year
* Great career advancement opportunities
* Insurance benefits for full time staff
* 401k benefits based upon eligibility
* Complimentary Black Card Membership
* Company Facilitated Training
* Advancement Opportunities
* Rewards and Recognition Programs