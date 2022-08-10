Planet Fitness

Nacogdoches, TX

Member Service Representative

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

* Greet members, prospective members and guests, providing exceptional customer service.

* Handle all front desk related activities including:

– Answer phones in a friendly manner and assist callers with a variety of questions.

– Check members into the system.

– New member sign-up.

– Take prospective members on tours.

– Facilitate needed updates to member’s accounts.

– Respond to member questions and concerns in a timely and professional manner and elevate to Assistant Manager or Manager as needed.

– Assist in maintaining the neatness and cleanliness of the club.

Qualifications/Requirements:

* Customer service background preferred.

* Basic computer proficiency.

* A passion for fitness and health.

* Upbeat and positive attitude!

* Punctuality and reliability are a must.

* Exceptional customer service skills; able to interact in a positive and professional way with members and co-workers, exceeding the member’s expectations.

* Strong listener with the ability to empathize and problem solve.

* Demonstrate diplomacy in all interactions while using appropriate behavior and language.

* High School diploma/GED equivalent required.

* Must be 18 years of age or older.

* Continual standing and walking during shift.

* Must be able to occasionally lift up to 50 lbs.

* Must be able to frequently bend, reach, and kneel in order to complete cleaning tasks throughout the club.

* Will occasionally encounter toxic chemicals during shift.

Pay & Benefits:

* Potential of up to three raises per year

* Great career advancement opportunities

* Insurance benefits for full time staff

* 401k benefits based upon eligibility

* Complimentary Black Card Membership

* Company Facilitated Training

* Advancement Opportunities

* Rewards and Recognition Programs