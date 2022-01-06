JOB ALERT: PNC in Kilgore needs a Banker Associate-Regional Resource Team

Kilgore, TX

PNC

Banker Associate-Regional Resource Team (Multi-Branch Banker) (MLO)

Responsibilities

– Manages the customer experience by identifying opportunities to improve a customer’s financial wellbeing and create loyalty while increasing share of wallet. From a variety of customer interactions, participates in proactive sales and service activities and identifies referral opportunities. Collaborates with ecosystem partners to grow customer’s share of wallet. Positions PNC solutions to drive new revenue and customer loyalty.

-Drives proactive sales conversations through internal and outbound interactions with a defined sales process including outbound calling, service to sales, teller interactions, appointment setting and effective lobby engagement, ultimately elevating client loyalty. Delivers a full PNC conversation with every client interaction to identify appropriate PNC solutions. Leverages ecosystem partnerships to acquire, expand and retain relationships.

-Creates customer loyalty and grows customer share of wallet through a differentiated customer experience. Performs lobby engagement activities to connect with customers and position PNC products to meet their needs. Educates customers on options for managing financial transactions by leveraging technology, tools and resources.

-Applies product and procedural knowledge to identify, mitigate and solve customer problems effectively to drive customer loyalty.

-Manages risk through adherence to all policies and procedures, demonstrating sound judgment within established limits. Demonstrates a heightened scrutiny to identify and avoid loss. Ensures teller and branch daily operations and maintenance transactions are completed in an efficient and accurate manner.

Benefits

-Medical/prescription drug coverage (with Health Savings Account)

-Dental and vision

-Spouse/child life insurance

-Short- and long-term disability protection

-Maternity and parental leave

-Paid holidays, vacation days, and occasional absence time

-401(k)

-Pension and stock purchase plans

-Educational assistance

Competencies

-Knowledge of Banking Products

-Digital Awareness: Shares with client online tools

-Effective Communications

-Ability to manage multiple concurrent objectives, projects, groups, or activities

-Ability to build effective working relationships

-Problem Solving

-Knowledge of prospecting principles, processes and skills; ability to identify and engage potential customers in the market

-Retail Lending Knowledge

-Applies knowledge of banking products and services to meet customer needs

-Requires 1+ years of related experience

-No degree required