JOB ALERT: Print Operator needed for JSG Professional Services

JSG PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ULC
JACKSONVILLE, TX
PRINT OPERATOR
$23-$25 Hourly
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K
Be comletely familiar with all safety features on all printers. Experience with Ddesco, Van Dam, Polytypes or Wlfag printers. Knowing where all emergency stops are and how to power up the machines. Knowing all the buttons on the control panel on the printer, loader, and restack what it’s for. Perform mandrel change, plate change and color change. Experience settting the proper height and V-specs on the pring according to work order. Performing tape test every hour. ensure all samples are checked and signed by supervisor.
