JOB ALERT: Print Operator needed for JSG Professional Services

JSG PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ULC

JACKSONVILLE, TX

PRINT OPERATOR

$23-$25 Hourly

Full Time

Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K

Be comletely familiar with all safety features on all printers. Experience with Ddesco, Van Dam, Polytypes or Wlfag printers. Knowing where all emergency stops are and how to power up the machines. Knowing all the buttons on the control panel on the printer, loader, and restack what it’s for. Perform mandrel change, plate change and color change. Experience settting the proper height and V-specs on the pring according to work order. Performing tape test every hour. ensure all samples are checked and signed by supervisor.

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.” In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below. Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.