JOB ALERT: Print Operator needed for JSG Professional Services

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JSG PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ULC
JACKSONVILLE, TX
PRINT OPERATOR
$23-$25 Hourly
Full Time
Medical, Dental, Vision & 401K

Be comletely familiar with all safety features on all printers. Experience with Ddesco, Van Dam, Polytypes or Wlfag printers. Knowing where all emergency stops are and how to power up the machines. Knowing all the buttons on the control panel on the printer, loader, and restack what it’s for. Perform mandrel change, plate change and color change. Experience settting the proper height and V-specs on the pring according to work order. Performing tape test every hour. ensure all samples are checked and signed by supervisor.

Apply here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

This post is sponsored by Goodwill East Texas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51