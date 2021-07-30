JOB ALERT: Private Dental Practice in Jacksonville needs a registered dental hygienist

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jacksonville, TX
Private Dental Practice
Dental Hygienist
Full-time (M-F, 8-5)

Must have Texas Registered Dental Hygienist License, valid CPR card, and meticulous about oral health

Dental coverage, PTO, Paid sick/personal leave

Our private, family friendly and patient focused dental practice is seeking a Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) to join our team, Providing dental health education about tooth care and diet,  Removing plaque and calculus by scaling and polishing teeth, Taking impressions and/or dental radiographs of teeth, Applying prophylactic/antibacterial materials, fissure sealants, and topical fluorides to help prevent tooth decay, Carrying out screening and monitoring procedures

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51