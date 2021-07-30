JOB ALERT: Private Dental Practice in Jacksonville needs a registered dental hygienist

Jacksonville, TX
Private Dental Practice
Dental Hygienist
Full-time (M-F, 8-5)
Must have Texas Registered Dental Hygienist License, valid CPR card, and meticulous about oral health
Dental coverage, PTO, Paid sick/personal leave
Our private, family friendly and patient focused dental practice is seeking a Registered Dental Hygienist (RDH) to join our team, Providing dental health education about tooth care and diet, Removing plaque and calculus by scaling and polishing teeth, Taking impressions and/or dental radiographs of teeth, Applying prophylactic/antibacterial materials, fissure sealants, and topical fluorides to help prevent tooth decay, Carrying out screening and monitoring procedures