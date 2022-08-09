ProCare Therapy

Arp, TX

Schools – Visually Impaired Teacher

Education / Qualifications:

* Visually Impaired Teacher Licensure (Required)

* 3-5 years school-setting experience (Required)

* 1-2 years Virtual Teaching Experience (Required)

* Ability to pass a technical screening (Required)

* Complies with school, state, and federal policies and procedures. Background Check, Fingerprint Clearance, and Drug Screening Required.

Position Type: Contract 1099 Telehealth – Work from home full time

Pay / Compensation:

* Hourly Rates Are Based On Experience, Level of Education, Years of School Setting Experience, Caseload Severity, etc. – Offers will not be given until after interview.

* $20-30 Hourly

* Hourly Pay, Paid Weekly

* 1099 Pay Structure – Independent Contractor