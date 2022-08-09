ProCare Therapy
Arp, TX
Schools – Visually Impaired Teacher
Education / Qualifications:
* Visually Impaired Teacher Licensure (Required)
* 3-5 years school-setting experience (Required)
* 1-2 years Virtual Teaching Experience (Required)
* Ability to pass a technical screening (Required)
* Complies with school, state, and federal policies and procedures. Background Check, Fingerprint Clearance, and Drug Screening Required.
Position Type: Contract 1099 Telehealth – Work from home full time
Pay / Compensation:
* Hourly Rates Are Based On Experience, Level of Education, Years of School Setting Experience, Caseload Severity, etc. – Offers will not be given until after interview.
* $20-30 Hourly
* Hourly Pay, Paid Weekly
* 1099 Pay Structure – Independent Contractor