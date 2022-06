Mount Vernon, TX

ProDrivers

Class A Night Shuttle Driver

Details

* $300 per day

* Shift is 5pm to 5am

* Sunday thru Thursday

* No Touch

* Drop & Hook

* Dry Van

Required Experience

* 12 months MINIMUM of verifiable CDL A driving experience

* Acceptable MVR

Benefits

* Weekly Pay

* Medical, Dental, & Vision Benefits

* Steady Positions

* Competitive Pay

* Holiday Pay

* Get treated like Family

* Good Equipment

* Amazing Work/ Home Life Balance