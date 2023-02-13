ProFrac

Longview, TX

Lead Mechanic

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Observe and test the operation of machinery and equipment in order to diagnose malfunctions, using voltmeters and other testing devices.
  • Operate newly repaired machinery and equipment to verify the adequacy of repairs.
  • Disassemble machinery and equipment to remove parts and make repairs, and reassemble when completed
  • Repair and maintain the operating condition of industrial production and processing machinery and equipment
  • Examine parts for defects such as breakage and excessive wear
  • Clean, lubricate, and adjust parts, equipment, and machinery.
  • Analyze test results, machine error messages, and information obtained from operators in order to diagnose equipment problems.
  • Record repairs and maintenance performed.
  • Notify supervision of any non typical repairs.
  • Order and receive any parts necessary for repairs.

Educational and Other Requirements:

  • High School Diploma or equivalent required.
  • 5 year minimum work-related skill, knowledge, or experience is preferred or equivalent training.
  • Basic computer skills, Excel and Word preferred.
  • Mechanic Certifications preferred (ex. Diesel engines, hydraulic systems, brake systems).
  • Must be able to read schematics for heavy equipment repair.
  • Some travel may be required.
  • Problem solving skills required.
  • Must work independently and as a member of team.
  • Sensitive to confidential information

Mental and Physical Requirements:

  • Able to read, speak and write English.
    Reading comprehension (understanding written sentences and paragraphs in work related documents).
  • Strong physical and mental health to maintain demanding workload.
  • Performing physical activities that require considerable use of your arms and legs and moving your whole body, such as climbing, lifting, balancing, walking, stooping, and handling of materials.
  • Ability to use computer software programs to achieve job functions.
  • Sitting – at desk or computer station, standing, walking, speaking, hearing – frequent.
  • Bending/Stooping, twisting, lifting – occasional.
  • Gripping, reaching, writing, fingering (data entry), handling (paper, files, etc) – frequent.
  • Able to work under stressful conditions at times.
  • Communication: phone communication, communication with personnel and Vendors
  • Seeing: able to see the computer screen, small parts, pieces, repairing equipment.
  • Climbing: able to go up and down stairs.
  • Using relevant information and individual judgment to determine to repair or replace part.
  • Strong work ethics of integrity and honesty strives for excellence in all activities employing accompanying communication.
  • Develops constructive and cooperative working relationships and maintaining them over time.
  • Dependable, reliable, fulfills responsibilities.
  • Position will require a minimum of 40 hours per week unless otherwise directed by supervisor.
