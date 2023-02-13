ProFrac
Longview, TX
Lead Mechanic
Essential Duties and Responsibilities:
- Observe and test the operation of machinery and equipment in order to diagnose malfunctions, using voltmeters and other testing devices.
- Operate newly repaired machinery and equipment to verify the adequacy of repairs.
- Disassemble machinery and equipment to remove parts and make repairs, and reassemble when completed
- Repair and maintain the operating condition of industrial production and processing machinery and equipment
- Examine parts for defects such as breakage and excessive wear
- Clean, lubricate, and adjust parts, equipment, and machinery.
- Analyze test results, machine error messages, and information obtained from operators in order to diagnose equipment problems.
- Record repairs and maintenance performed.
- Notify supervision of any non typical repairs.
- Order and receive any parts necessary for repairs.
Educational and Other Requirements:
- High School Diploma or equivalent required.
- 5 year minimum work-related skill, knowledge, or experience is preferred or equivalent training.
- Basic computer skills, Excel and Word preferred.
- Mechanic Certifications preferred (ex. Diesel engines, hydraulic systems, brake systems).
- Must be able to read schematics for heavy equipment repair.
- Some travel may be required.
- Problem solving skills required.
- Must work independently and as a member of team.
- Sensitive to confidential information
Mental and Physical Requirements:
- Able to read, speak and write English.
Reading comprehension (understanding written sentences and paragraphs in work related documents).
- Strong physical and mental health to maintain demanding workload.
- Performing physical activities that require considerable use of your arms and legs and moving your whole body, such as climbing, lifting, balancing, walking, stooping, and handling of materials.
- Ability to use computer software programs to achieve job functions.
- Sitting – at desk or computer station, standing, walking, speaking, hearing – frequent.
- Bending/Stooping, twisting, lifting – occasional.
- Gripping, reaching, writing, fingering (data entry), handling (paper, files, etc) – frequent.
- Able to work under stressful conditions at times.
- Communication: phone communication, communication with personnel and Vendors
- Seeing: able to see the computer screen, small parts, pieces, repairing equipment.
- Climbing: able to go up and down stairs.
- Using relevant information and individual judgment to determine to repair or replace part.
- Strong work ethics of integrity and honesty strives for excellence in all activities employing accompanying communication.
- Develops constructive and cooperative working relationships and maintaining them over time.
- Dependable, reliable, fulfills responsibilities.
- Position will require a minimum of 40 hours per week unless otherwise directed by supervisor.