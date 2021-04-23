JOB ALERT: Prosperity Bank in Gilmer needs a teller

Gilmer, TX

Prosperity Bank

Teller

Full-time

M-F 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Every 3rd Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

High School diploma or GED required. Prior teller experience needed.

A Teller will spend the majority of their time performing a variety of paying and receiving functions for deposit and loan customers. This individual should also strive to retain present customers and develop new business by extending professional and efficient service and suggesting additional services and products to serve customer’s needs.