JOB ALERT: Prosperity Bank in Grapeland needs a personal banker

Grapeland, TX
Prosperity Bank
Personal Banker
Full-time
Responsibilities
Assumes responsibility for the effective and professional performance of financial service functions.
– Presents and explains Bank products and services to clients and assists in meeting their financial needs including the following: opening, closing and maintaining checking, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts as well as working with safe deposit boxes, savings bonds, credit cards and basic consumer loans.
– Answers questions and solves problems for clients by listening, collecting data, and securing answers.
– Profiles clients to identify sales opportunities
– Uses lead lists and other strategies to develop methods of generating additional business.
– Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective, professional business relations with clients.
– Resolves client requests and questions promptly, courteously, and professionally.
– Receives and processes new client accounts and changes to existing accounts such as names changes, address changes, product changes, and other account maintenance as requested.
– Maintains privacy of customer account information.
– Maintains and projects the Bank’s professional reputation.
– Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective coordination and working relationships with area personnel and with management.
– Keeps Banking Center Manager informed of area activities and significant problems.
– Oversee annual year-end reporting and special projects that pertain at the banking center level, such as key box audit or safe deposit box key audit.
– Ensuring daily logs are completed correctly as well as organizing logs at the end of the month for easy review.
Qualifications
-Education/Certification: High school graduate or equivalent.
-Required Knowledge: Good understanding of financial services and products provided.
-Experience Required: General Customer Service experience required.
-Personal Banker experience preferred.
-Previous banking experience preferred
Skills
– Excellent communication and public relations skills.
– Professional appearance and attitude.
– Ability to operate related computer applications and business equipment including
– 10-key and telephone.
– Solid math and bookkeeping abilities.