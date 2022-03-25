Prosperity Bank

Winnsboro, Texas

Lending Assistant (Full-Time)

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES

· Assumes responsibility for the effective performance of assigned clerical, and account processing functions.

· Makes transfers for businesses. Processes loan payments and tracks insurance on business loans.

· Monitors disbursements on construction and development loans.

· Types a variety of documents, records, and reports.

· Maintains, organizes, and updates business files. Makes address changes as needed.

· Monitors needs of New Accounts and provides back up as necessary

· Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective business relations with customers.

· Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective communication, coordination, and working relations with Bank personnel and with management.

· Assumes responsibility for related duties as required or assigned.

· Assists in preparing loan documents.

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS

· Document preparation is accurate, neat, and timely.

· Files are current and well organized.

· Miscellaneous clerical functions are efficiently and effectively completed.

· Professional working relations exist with customers. Assistance is provided as needed. Questions are answered courteously and promptly.

· Good working relations and communications exist with Bank personnel and with management.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Education/Certification:

· High school graduate or equivalent.



Required Knowledge:

· Familiarity with business loan programs and service requirements.

· Familiarity with general loan documentation helpful.



Experience Required:

· Prior experience helpful, particularly in a financial environment.



Skills/Abilities:

· Accurate and attentive to detail.

· Well organized.

· Strong typing abilities.

· Ability to assist others.

· Able to use computer, adding machine, copy machine, and basic business equipment.





Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

40 hours per week.

Responsible for providing clerical support for commercial lending activities. Types, prepares, and files a variety of documents. Opens mail and performs miscellaneous clerical functions as needed. Provides high quality and professional service to customers.