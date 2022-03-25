Prosperity Bank
Winnsboro, Texas
Lending Assistant (Full-Time)

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES

·        Assumes responsibility for the effective performance of assigned clerical, and account processing functions.

·         Makes transfers for businesses.  Processes loan payments and tracks insurance on business loans.

·         Monitors disbursements on construction and development loans.

·         Types a variety of documents, records, and reports. 

·         Maintains, organizes, and updates business files. Makes address changes as needed.

·         Monitors needs of New Accounts and provides back up as necessary

·         Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective business relations with customers.  

·         Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective communication, coordination, and working relations with Bank personnel and with management.

·         Assumes responsibility for related duties as required or assigned.

·         Assists in preparing loan documents.

PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS

· Document preparation is accurate, neat, and timely.

· Files are current and well organized.

· Miscellaneous clerical functions are efficiently and effectively completed.

· Professional working relations exist with customers.  Assistance is provided as needed.  Questions are answered courteously and promptly.

· Good working relations and communications exist with Bank personnel and with management.

QUALIFICATIONS:
Education/Certification: 
·  High school graduate or equivalent.

Required Knowledge: 
·  Familiarity with business loan programs and service requirements.
·  Familiarity with general loan documentation helpful.                    

Experience Required:       
·  Prior experience helpful, particularly in a financial environment.

Skills/Abilities:                 
·  Accurate and attentive to detail.
·  Well organized.
·  Strong typing abilities.
·  Ability to assist others.
·  Able to use computer, adding machine, copy machine, and basic business equipment.


Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.
40 hours per week.

Responsible for providing clerical support for commercial lending activities. Types, prepares, and files a variety of documents. Opens mail and performs miscellaneous clerical functions as needed. Provides high quality and professional service to customers.

