Prosperity Bank
Winnsboro, Texas
Lending Assistant (Full-Time)
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND BASIC DUTIES
· Assumes responsibility for the effective performance of assigned clerical, and account processing functions.
· Makes transfers for businesses. Processes loan payments and tracks insurance on business loans.
· Monitors disbursements on construction and development loans.
· Types a variety of documents, records, and reports.
· Maintains, organizes, and updates business files. Makes address changes as needed.
· Monitors needs of New Accounts and provides back up as necessary
· Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective business relations with customers.
· Assumes responsibility for establishing and maintaining effective communication, coordination, and working relations with Bank personnel and with management.
· Assumes responsibility for related duties as required or assigned.
· Assists in preparing loan documents.
PERFORMANCE MEASUREMENTS
· Document preparation is accurate, neat, and timely.
· Files are current and well organized.
· Miscellaneous clerical functions are efficiently and effectively completed.
· Professional working relations exist with customers. Assistance is provided as needed. Questions are answered courteously and promptly.
· Good working relations and communications exist with Bank personnel and with management.
QUALIFICATIONS:
Education/Certification:
· High school graduate or equivalent.
Required Knowledge:
· Familiarity with business loan programs and service requirements.
· Familiarity with general loan documentation helpful.
Experience Required:
· Prior experience helpful, particularly in a financial environment.
Skills/Abilities:
· Accurate and attentive to detail.
· Well organized.
· Strong typing abilities.
· Ability to assist others.
· Able to use computer, adding machine, copy machine, and basic business equipment.
Hours: Monday – Friday 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.
40 hours per week.
Responsible for providing clerical support for commercial lending activities. Types, prepares, and files a variety of documents. Opens mail and performs miscellaneous clerical functions as needed. Provides high quality and professional service to customers.