JOB ALERT: PSSI in Lufkin is looking for a site supervisor

Lukfin, TX

PSSI

Site Supervisor

Full-time, salaried

High School Diploma/GED required

6 Months or more of related sanitation experience preferred

The Supervisor performs exempt executive work such as the daily supervision of the hourly laborers and lead persons. The primary duty entails the supervision of the sanitation lead persons and laborers in designated departments/areas of our customers’ plants to ensure that our team is working safely, efficiently, and in compliance with regulatory agency, customer, and PSSI policies and procedures.

Supervisors accept full accountability for day-to-day department/area responsibility. Supervisors are also involved in the interviewing, hiring, training, disciplining of the sanitation laborers. Supervisors are the first line for team member complaints and grievances. Supervisors work closely with the Assistant Site Manager, Site Manager, and Complex Manager in achieving objectives.