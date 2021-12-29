JOB ALERT: PWW Recruiting in Henderson needs a phlebotomist

Henderson, TX

PWW Recruiting, LLC

Phlebotomist

Full-time

M-F 2:30-11:00 a.m. OR 3:00-11:30 a.m.

Responsibilities

*Preparing patients before drawing blood

*Explaining blood draw procedures to patients and answering any questions about the process

*Following all health and safety protocols and procedures to maintain sanitary work areas

*Gathering medical testing materials, including needles, sample vials, blood storage bags and test tubes

*Verifying patient information and labeling blood samples properly

*Accurately updating patient information in the organization’s database

*Helping nervous or frightened patients remain calm during blood draws

*Working with supervising Physicians and following their directions at all times

Skills and Qualifications

*Professional certification in phlebotomy from a recognized program

*Must have at least 1 year experience as a Phlebotomist

*Ability to successfully draw blood from patients with minimal or no complications

*Empathy and interpersonal skills for working with patients

*Detail-oriented and committed to ensuring patient confidentiality

*Excellent motor skills and the ability to stand for long periods of time

*Advanced written and verbal communication skills

*Data entry and computer skills

*Strong attention to detail