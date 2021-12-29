JOB ALERT: PWW Recruiting in Henderson needs a phlebotomist

Henderson, TX
PWW Recruiting, LLC
Phlebotomist
Full-time
M-F 2:30-11:00 a.m. OR 3:00-11:30 a.m.
Responsibilities
*Preparing patients before drawing blood
*Explaining blood draw procedures to patients and answering any questions about the process
*Following all health and safety protocols and procedures to maintain sanitary work areas
*Gathering medical testing materials, including needles, sample vials, blood storage bags and test tubes
*Verifying patient information and labeling blood samples properly
*Accurately updating patient information in the organization’s database
*Helping nervous or frightened patients remain calm during blood draws
*Working with supervising Physicians and following their directions at all times
Skills and Qualifications
*Professional certification in phlebotomy from a recognized program
*Must have at least 1 year experience as a Phlebotomist
*Ability to successfully draw blood from patients with minimal or no complications
*Empathy and interpersonal skills for working with patients
*Detail-oriented and committed to ensuring patient confidentiality
*Excellent motor skills and the ability to stand for long periods of time
*Advanced written and verbal communication skills
*Data entry and computer skills
*Strong attention to detail