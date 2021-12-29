JOB ALERT: PWW Recruiting in Henderson needs a phlebotomist

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henderson, TX
PWW Recruiting, LLC
Phlebotomist
Full-time
M-F 2:30-11:00 a.m. OR 3:00-11:30 a.m.

Responsibilities

*Preparing patients before drawing blood

*Explaining blood draw procedures to patients and answering any questions about the process

*Following all health and safety protocols and procedures to maintain sanitary work areas

*Gathering medical testing materials, including needles, sample vials, blood storage bags and test tubes

*Verifying patient information and labeling blood samples properly

*Accurately updating patient information in the organization’s database

*Helping nervous or frightened patients remain calm during blood draws

*Working with supervising Physicians and following their directions at all times

Skills and Qualifications

*Professional certification in phlebotomy from a recognized program

*Must have at least 1 year experience as a Phlebotomist

*Ability to successfully draw blood from patients with minimal or no complications

*Empathy and interpersonal skills for working with patients

*Detail-oriented and committed to ensuring patient confidentiality

*Excellent motor skills and the ability to stand for long periods of time

*Advanced written and verbal communication skills

*Data entry and computer skills

*Strong attention to detail

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51