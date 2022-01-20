JOB ALERT: Quick Visit Urgent Care in Henderson needs an X-Ray Tech

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Henderson, TX
Quick Visit Urgent Care
X-Ray Tech
Full-time

Responsibilities

– Greets patients in a polite, prompt, and helpful manner.
– Ability to check patients in and out at the front desk to ensure patient flow and when needed
– Consistently communicates with patients on wait times; provides direction to the next step in the treatment process
– Provides solutions to patient problems and recognizes and seeks help in emergent/ hazardous situations
– Provides timely follow up regarding lab and x-ray results
– Assists with patient check-in/out procedures when necessary
– Obtains and accurately documents patient vital signs and weight, takes brief history, past medical, family and social history, current medications, allergies, and other pertinent historical information as appropriate
– Administer any medication as ordered by the provider and within your licensure/certification
– Laboratory duties- Perform CLIA-waived lab test, draw blood and collect and label specimens for any send out labs; Perform DOT and Non-DOT urine drug screens and Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT)
– Prepares patients for radiologic procedures and follows established clinical and regulatory procedures in regards to patient safety and care; including proper radiation protection and shielding techniques
– Ensures that equipment is in proper working order and reports any malfunctions to the Center Manager or designee on duty
– Follows documentation procedures and completes required paperwork related to patient visit
– Maintains examination room and stocks if necessary
– Adheres to infection control/safety guidelines and patient confidentiality policies
– Phlebotomy, injections, medical procedures and laboratory procedures appropriate for the level of training under the direction of a clinician
– Performs other duties as assigned
– Acts with honesty and integrity in all business transactions, including, but not limited to, employment applications/resumes, patient records, time records, and financial transactions
– Must maintain regular and sustained attendance.

Job Description

– Performs radiologic imaging procedures on appropriate anatomical regions in accordance with accepted standards of practice and protocols of the clinic
– Completes and signs Patient Screening form and explains the procedure to the patient.
– Maintains patient care, comfort, and safety
– Provide images to the facility in the desired site format.
– Performs equipment quality checks and troubleshoots problems. Calls for service and notifies all pertinent team members.
– Follows quality assurance guidelines and maintains patient confidentiality.
– Performs additional duties as required.

Education

– Graduate of an approved two-year Radiologic Technology program
– High School graduate or equivalent

Special Skills and Requirements

– Must be registered with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists or be registry eligible and possess a current Texas Medical Board license.
– Must be able to interact with client personnel and team members in an autonomous responsible, professional and ethical manner.
– Must be able to produce very high-quality special imaging with little supervision.
– Must be willing and able to assist the Radiologist in his/her interpretation of exams.
– Must be able to function effectively in a team-oriented environment.
– Must be flexible, reliable and demonstrate sound judgment and initiative.
– Ability to lift a minimum of 60 pounds as well as assist with patient maneuvering.
– Ability to demonstrate competency in all applicable areas.

Apply Here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51