JOB ALERT: Quick Visit Urgent Care in Henderson needs an X-Ray Tech

Henderson, TX

Quick Visit Urgent Care

X-Ray Tech

Full-time

Responsibilities

– Greets patients in a polite, prompt, and helpful manner.

– Ability to check patients in and out at the front desk to ensure patient flow and when needed

– Consistently communicates with patients on wait times; provides direction to the next step in the treatment process

– Provides solutions to patient problems and recognizes and seeks help in emergent/ hazardous situations

– Provides timely follow up regarding lab and x-ray results

– Assists with patient check-in/out procedures when necessary

– Obtains and accurately documents patient vital signs and weight, takes brief history, past medical, family and social history, current medications, allergies, and other pertinent historical information as appropriate

– Administer any medication as ordered by the provider and within your licensure/certification

– Laboratory duties- Perform CLIA-waived lab test, draw blood and collect and label specimens for any send out labs; Perform DOT and Non-DOT urine drug screens and Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT)

– Prepares patients for radiologic procedures and follows established clinical and regulatory procedures in regards to patient safety and care; including proper radiation protection and shielding techniques

– Ensures that equipment is in proper working order and reports any malfunctions to the Center Manager or designee on duty

– Follows documentation procedures and completes required paperwork related to patient visit

– Maintains examination room and stocks if necessary

– Adheres to infection control/safety guidelines and patient confidentiality policies

– Phlebotomy, injections, medical procedures and laboratory procedures appropriate for the level of training under the direction of a clinician

– Performs other duties as assigned

– Acts with honesty and integrity in all business transactions, including, but not limited to, employment applications/resumes, patient records, time records, and financial transactions

– Must maintain regular and sustained attendance.

Job Description

– Performs radiologic imaging procedures on appropriate anatomical regions in accordance with accepted standards of practice and protocols of the clinic

– Completes and signs Patient Screening form and explains the procedure to the patient.

– Maintains patient care, comfort, and safety

– Provide images to the facility in the desired site format.

– Performs equipment quality checks and troubleshoots problems. Calls for service and notifies all pertinent team members.

– Follows quality assurance guidelines and maintains patient confidentiality.

– Performs additional duties as required.

Education

– Graduate of an approved two-year Radiologic Technology program

– High School graduate or equivalent

Special Skills and Requirements

– Must be registered with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists or be registry eligible and possess a current Texas Medical Board license.

– Must be able to interact with client personnel and team members in an autonomous responsible, professional and ethical manner.

– Must be able to produce very high-quality special imaging with little supervision.

– Must be willing and able to assist the Radiologist in his/her interpretation of exams.

– Must be able to function effectively in a team-oriented environment.

– Must be flexible, reliable and demonstrate sound judgment and initiative.

– Ability to lift a minimum of 60 pounds as well as assist with patient maneuvering.

– Ability to demonstrate competency in all applicable areas.