JOB ALERT: Quick Visit Urgent Care in Henderson needs an X-Ray Tech

Henderson, TX
Quick Visit Urgent Care
X-Ray Tech
Full-time
Responsibilities
– Greets patients in a polite, prompt, and helpful manner.
– Ability to check patients in and out at the front desk to ensure patient flow and when needed
– Consistently communicates with patients on wait times; provides direction to the next step in the treatment process
– Provides solutions to patient problems and recognizes and seeks help in emergent/ hazardous situations
– Provides timely follow up regarding lab and x-ray results
– Assists with patient check-in/out procedures when necessary
– Obtains and accurately documents patient vital signs and weight, takes brief history, past medical, family and social history, current medications, allergies, and other pertinent historical information as appropriate
– Administer any medication as ordered by the provider and within your licensure/certification
– Laboratory duties- Perform CLIA-waived lab test, draw blood and collect and label specimens for any send out labs; Perform DOT and Non-DOT urine drug screens and Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT)
– Prepares patients for radiologic procedures and follows established clinical and regulatory procedures in regards to patient safety and care; including proper radiation protection and shielding techniques
– Ensures that equipment is in proper working order and reports any malfunctions to the Center Manager or designee on duty
– Follows documentation procedures and completes required paperwork related to patient visit
– Maintains examination room and stocks if necessary
– Adheres to infection control/safety guidelines and patient confidentiality policies
– Phlebotomy, injections, medical procedures and laboratory procedures appropriate for the level of training under the direction of a clinician
– Performs other duties as assigned
– Acts with honesty and integrity in all business transactions, including, but not limited to, employment applications/resumes, patient records, time records, and financial transactions
– Must maintain regular and sustained attendance.
Job Description
– Performs radiologic imaging procedures on appropriate anatomical regions in accordance with accepted standards of practice and protocols of the clinic
– Completes and signs Patient Screening form and explains the procedure to the patient.
– Maintains patient care, comfort, and safety
– Provide images to the facility in the desired site format.
– Performs equipment quality checks and troubleshoots problems. Calls for service and notifies all pertinent team members.
– Follows quality assurance guidelines and maintains patient confidentiality.
– Performs additional duties as required.
Education
– Graduate of an approved two-year Radiologic Technology program
– High School graduate or equivalent
Special Skills and Requirements
– Must be registered with the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists or be registry eligible and possess a current Texas Medical Board license.
– Must be able to interact with client personnel and team members in an autonomous responsible, professional and ethical manner.
– Must be able to produce very high-quality special imaging with little supervision.
– Must be willing and able to assist the Radiologist in his/her interpretation of exams.
– Must be able to function effectively in a team-oriented environment.
– Must be flexible, reliable and demonstrate sound judgment and initiative.
– Ability to lift a minimum of 60 pounds as well as assist with patient maneuvering.
– Ability to demonstrate competency in all applicable areas.