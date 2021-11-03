JOB ALERT: QuickVisit in Crockett needs a medical assistant with Limited Scope X-Ray

Crockett, TX

QuickVisit

Medical Assistant

This candidate will perform x-ray testing including body mechanics and patient movement using knowledge of anatomy and physiology within the limited scope of their certification. Job duties include preparing exam room for next patient, taking vital signs, administering injections, drawing blood, running labs, taking X-rays, performing EKGs, ordering supplies, etc.

The ideal candidate must have a Non-Certified X-ray Technician License, a Limited Medical Radiologic Technologist Certificate (LMRT), or Certification from similar Radiologic Technology Program.

Special Skills and Requirements:

Completion of an accredited medical assistant program.

NRCMA or CCMA or NCT

Graduate of accredited program for X-Ray technicians

Licensed in accordance with state of jurisdiction

Limited Medical Radiologic Technologist Certificate (LMRT) or Certification from similar Radiologic Technology Program

Quick Visit Urgent Care is seeking a Medical Assistant with Non-Certified X-ray Technician License to join our team in an urgent care setting. We offer a great working environment where patient care is at the forefront of everything we do. Our team’s goal is to provide accessible, affordable healthcare in underserved communities.