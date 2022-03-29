Henderson, TX
QuickVisit
Front Office Advocate
Full-time
Hourly Range: $17-$19/hr
Responsibilities
·Must have experience
·Answering all Front Office calls
· Assist all clinics with Front desk/Billing questions
· Training new Front Office Specialists
· Monitoring all collections for all clinics
· Handling Billing Issues
Skills and Qualifications
·Willing to travel to Texas and Iowa Clinics
·Excellent Computer/Data input skills
· Working knowledge of healthcare insurance rules and guidelines
· Proficiency with electronic medical records
· Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.
· Able to multi-task and meet guidelines
· Excellent communication skills
· Ability to resolve conflict