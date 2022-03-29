Henderson, TX

QuickVisit

Front Office Advocate

Full-time

Hourly Range: $17-$19/hr

Responsibilities

·Must have experience

·Answering all Front Office calls

· Assist all clinics with Front desk/Billing questions

· Training new Front Office Specialists

· Monitoring all collections for all clinics

· Handling Billing Issues

Skills and Qualifications

·Willing to travel to Texas and Iowa Clinics

·Excellent Computer/Data input skills

· Working knowledge of healthcare insurance rules and guidelines

· Proficiency with electronic medical records

· Ability to work independently and collaboratively within a team environment.

· Able to multi-task and meet guidelines

· Excellent communication skills

· Ability to resolve conflict