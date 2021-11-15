JOB ALERT: Raising Cane’s in Longview needs a Customer Service Associate

Raising Cane’s
Longview
Customer Service Associate
Qualities of awesome Canes Restaurant Crewmember:
Team player
Excellent communicator
Happy, Courteous and Enthusiastic
Hard-working and attentive
Responsible and dependable
Authentic and genuine
Takes pride in doing a good job
Perks for all Restaurant Crewmembers:
Competitive pay
Casual work attire and flexible scheduling
Restaurants closed most holidays including MLK Day, Easter, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day
Discounted tuition benefits and FREE education resources
Benefits*, paid time off* and more …
ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:
Must be 16 years of age or older
Provide all Customers with quick and friendly service
Work together as a team, assisting other Crewmembers in completion of tasks and assignments to ensure continuity of service
Work under pressure and at a fast pace
Align with Raising Cane’s culture by balancing Working Hard and Having Fun
Take initiative
Comply with Company policies
Restaurant Crewmembers at Raising Cane’s will wear many hats (including a Raising Cane’s hat) while working hard and having fun as a critical part of the Restaurant team. A Restaurant Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience, including ensuring all food orders are prepared to Raising Cane’s standards and working in various areas of the Restaurant (Cashier, Front Counter, Dining Room, Kitchen, Food Prep, Grill and Drive-Thru, etc.). Ultimately, a Restaurant Crewmember is responsible for upholding Raising Cane’s standards.