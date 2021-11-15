JOB ALERT: Raising Cane’s in Longview needs a Customer Service Associate

Raising Cane’s

Longview

Customer Service Associate

Qualities of awesome Canes Restaurant Crewmember:

Team player

Excellent communicator

Happy, Courteous and Enthusiastic

Hard-working and attentive

Responsible and dependable

Authentic and genuine

Takes pride in doing a good job

Perks for all Restaurant Crewmembers:

Competitive pay

Casual work attire and flexible scheduling

Restaurants closed most holidays including MLK Day, Easter, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day

Discounted tuition benefits and FREE education resources

Benefits*, paid time off* and more …

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS:

Must be 16 years of age or older

Provide all Customers with quick and friendly service

Work together as a team, assisting other Crewmembers in completion of tasks and assignments to ensure continuity of service

Work under pressure and at a fast pace

Align with Raising Cane’s culture by balancing Working Hard and Having Fun

Take initiative

Comply with Company policies

Restaurant Crewmembers at Raising Cane’s will wear many hats (including a Raising Cane’s hat) while working hard and having fun as a critical part of the Restaurant team. A Restaurant Crewmember has the primary responsibility of providing a positive Customer experience, including ensuring all food orders are prepared to Raising Cane’s standards and working in various areas of the Restaurant (Cashier, Front Counter, Dining Room, Kitchen, Food Prep, Grill and Drive-Thru, etc.). Ultimately, a Restaurant Crewmember is responsible for upholding Raising Cane’s standards.