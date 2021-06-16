JOB ALERT: Raising Cane’s in Lufkin looking for shift manager

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lufkin, TX
Raising Cane’s
Shift manager
Full-time
Medical, dental, vision, FSA, Pet insurance, 401K

18 Years or older, High School Diploma/GED

Proficient Microsoft Office Suite, ability to lift up to 50 LBS.

The Shift Manager – He/she has the primary responsibility for managing shifts; conveying the Cane’s culture to his/her Crewmembers and Customers; as well be a creative team player who likes to work hard, have fun, and show sincere dedication to Raising Cane’s. He/she will be responsible for upholding Raising Cane’s standards for the Crewmember and Customers experiences.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51