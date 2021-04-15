JOB ALERT: Reed in Lufkin is hiring a valet supervisor

Lufkin, Tx

Reef

Valet Supervisor

Full-time (Mid-Senior Level Management)

Medical, Dental, Vision, 401K, PTO

At least 18 Years, Valid Drivers License, Must be able to drive a manual as well as automatic transmission

The Valet (Supervisor) ensures the safe and efficient parking of guest vehicles while delivering service that exceeds our customer/client’s expectations. The Valet (Supervisor) is responsible for responding quickly to customers’ requests and providing caring interactions with all guests, as well as providing leadership to other Valet staff and overall support to the Operations Manager. The Valet (Supervisor) works closely with fellow team members, Operations Manager, and/or Shift Supervisor to ensure that quality and safety standards are met at all times as well as adhering to state and local laws.