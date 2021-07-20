JOB ALERT: Regional Finance in Tyler needs an account executive

Tyler, TX
Regional Finance
Account Executive
Full-time
Medical, dental vision, supplemental insurance
401K, PTO

Must be able to pass background & drug screen

High School Diploma/GED, 6+ months customer service experience, Microsoft Office Suite

The Account Executive will assist with overall operations of the branch office, in particular, customer relations, account building, account management, new loan & payment processing, cash management, and compliance. The AE will perform in accordance with RMC’s Mission, Vision and Shared Values.

