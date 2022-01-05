JOB ALERT: Rescar Companies in Tatum needs a Railcar Mechanic

Tatum, TX

Rescar Companies

Railcar Mechanic

Duties and Responsibilities

– Follow safety rules and keep work area in a clean and orderly condition (i.e., Personal Protective Equipment)

– Inspect, repair, and replace defective or worn component on railcar equipment in safe working order such as truck assembly, safety appliances, brake systems, wheels, coupler, draft systems.

– Read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and drawings.

– Clean and lubricate parts.

– Diagnose and identify malfunctions.

– Test major components using computers and tools.

– Test and operate engines, hydraulics, and electrical systems.

– Reassemble and repair heavy equipment.

– Repair equipment using hand tools, torque wrenches, power tools, and welding equipment.

– Record condition of cars.

– Inspect bearings, seals, gaskets, wheels, and coupler assemblies to determine if repairs are needed.

– Clean units and components.

– Ensure proper operation.

Education

– High School Diploma or GED equivalent, preferred.

– College Degree, preferred.

Qualifications

*0-2 years railcar repair or related field work experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience, preferred.

*0-2 years Arc welding units, Air-arc, torch, burning equipment and pneumatic tools experience, preferred.

*0-2 years working grinders, jacks, measuring devices, weigh scale, thermometer, and a variety of common hand tools such as a screwdriver, preferred.

*0-2 years Forklift experience and lifting equipment such as a crane

*Must be able to perform on all duties including weekends, as needed and work overtime on short notice basis, required.

*Ability to use a respirator, preferred.

*Must be able to work independently and function in a team environment.

*Ability to work respectfully and efficiently with others.

*Ability to lift to 50 lbs. without assistance and up to 100 lbs. with assistance, required.

*Ability to work in various temperatures indoors and in outdoor weather.

*Ability to work at heights, in confined areas, exposure to noise, dust, gases, fumes and chemicals, required.

*Mechanical aptitude, required.

*Continuous mental and visual attention is required to perform duties (such as working around heavy and moving equipment), involving repetitive or diversified work requiring constant alertness or activity, required.

*Continuous standing, walking, reaching, climbing, crouching/stooping, pushing/pulling, bending, twisting, and lifting/lowering.

*Ability to travel up to 20% out-of-state.