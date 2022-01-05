JOB ALERT: Rescar Companies in Tatum needs a Railcar Mechanic

Tatum, TX
Rescar Companies
Railcar Mechanic
Duties and Responsibilities
– Follow safety rules and keep work area in a clean and orderly condition (i.e., Personal Protective Equipment)
– Inspect, repair, and replace defective or worn component on railcar equipment in safe working order such as truck assembly, safety appliances, brake systems, wheels, coupler, draft systems.
– Read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and drawings.
– Clean and lubricate parts.
– Diagnose and identify malfunctions.
– Test major components using computers and tools.
– Test and operate engines, hydraulics, and electrical systems.
– Reassemble and repair heavy equipment.
– Repair equipment using hand tools, torque wrenches, power tools, and welding equipment.
– Record condition of cars.
– Inspect bearings, seals, gaskets, wheels, and coupler assemblies to determine if repairs are needed.
– Clean units and components.
– Ensure proper operation.
Education
– High School Diploma or GED equivalent, preferred.
– College Degree, preferred.
Qualifications
*0-2 years railcar repair or related field work experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience, preferred.
*0-2 years Arc welding units, Air-arc, torch, burning equipment and pneumatic tools experience, preferred.
*0-2 years working grinders, jacks, measuring devices, weigh scale, thermometer, and a variety of common hand tools such as a screwdriver, preferred.
*0-2 years Forklift experience and lifting equipment such as a crane
*Must be able to perform on all duties including weekends, as needed and work overtime on short notice basis, required.
*Ability to use a respirator, preferred.
*Must be able to work independently and function in a team environment.
*Ability to work respectfully and efficiently with others.
*Ability to lift to 50 lbs. without assistance and up to 100 lbs. with assistance, required.
*Ability to work in various temperatures indoors and in outdoor weather.
*Ability to work at heights, in confined areas, exposure to noise, dust, gases, fumes and chemicals, required.
*Mechanical aptitude, required.
*Continuous mental and visual attention is required to perform duties (such as working around heavy and moving equipment), involving repetitive or diversified work requiring constant alertness or activity, required.
*Continuous standing, walking, reaching, climbing, crouching/stooping, pushing/pulling, bending, twisting, and lifting/lowering.
*Ability to travel up to 20% out-of-state.