JOB ALERT: Rescar Companies in Tatum needs a Railcar Mechanic

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tatum, TX
Rescar Companies
Railcar Mechanic

Duties and Responsibilities

– Follow safety rules and keep work area in a clean and orderly condition (i.e., Personal Protective Equipment)
– Inspect, repair, and replace defective or worn component on railcar equipment in safe working order such as truck assembly, safety appliances, brake systems, wheels, coupler, draft systems.
– Read and understand operating manuals, blueprints, and drawings.
– Clean and lubricate parts.
– Diagnose and identify malfunctions.
– Test major components using computers and tools.
– Test and operate engines, hydraulics, and electrical systems.
– Reassemble and repair heavy equipment.
– Repair equipment using hand tools, torque wrenches, power tools, and welding equipment.
– Record condition of cars.
– Inspect bearings, seals, gaskets, wheels, and coupler assemblies to determine if repairs are needed.
– Clean units and components.
– Ensure proper operation.

Education

– High School Diploma or GED equivalent, preferred.
– College Degree, preferred.

Qualifications

*0-2 years railcar repair or related field work experience; or equivalent combination of education and experience, preferred.
*0-2 years Arc welding units, Air-arc, torch, burning equipment and pneumatic tools experience, preferred.
*0-2 years working grinders, jacks, measuring devices, weigh scale, thermometer, and a variety of common hand tools such as a screwdriver, preferred.
*0-2 years Forklift experience and lifting equipment such as a crane
*Must be able to perform on all duties including weekends, as needed and work overtime on short notice basis, required.
*Ability to use a respirator, preferred.
*Must be able to work independently and function in a team environment.
*Ability to work respectfully and efficiently with others.
*Ability to lift to 50 lbs. without assistance and up to 100 lbs. with assistance, required.
*Ability to work in various temperatures indoors and in outdoor weather.
*Ability to work at heights, in confined areas, exposure to noise, dust, gases, fumes and chemicals, required.
*Mechanical aptitude, required.
*Continuous mental and visual attention is required to perform duties (such as working around heavy and moving equipment), involving repetitive or diversified work requiring constant alertness or activity, required.
*Continuous standing, walking, reaching, climbing, crouching/stooping, pushing/pulling, bending, twisting, and lifting/lowering.
*Ability to travel up to 20% out-of-state.

Apply Here

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51