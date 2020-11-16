JOB ALERT: Goodwill in Henderson looking for someone to assist manager

HENDERSON, TX
Goodwill Industries of East Texaas
RETAIL LEAD (FINANCE)
Provides for the protection of life and property
Detects and deters criminal activity within the community
Assists the Fire Department, EMS, and outside agencies
Ability to speak and understand Spanish.
Performs various retail duties as assigned by management. Greets and assists all customers (Internal & External) with exceptional customer service on a continuous basis. Ensures that all employees are trained for the jobs they will be performing, trained for the equipment they will be using, and understand the potential safety hazards for their work. Must inspect personal protective equipment (PPE) and correct or report any issues or concerns to supervisor.

Constantly monitor work areas, conducts periodic safety inspections and store evaluations of all area; Take immediate corrective action when work areas and /or practices are deemed to be unsafe or deficiencies are found. Report any accidents/incidents in a prompt and thorough manner to the immediate supervisor. Able to provide first aid to any accident victim. Assist in achieving or exceeding budget monthly/annual sales goal. Communicate directly and consistently with Store Manager. Knowledge of company policies and procedures and ensures compliance from all store staff. Ensure daily workstation/area has all necessary supplies to be fully operational.
“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

