Retreat in the Pines
West Mineola, TX
Retreat Assistant
Weekly Hours: 12-20
Example Schedule
Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Saturday 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Sunday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Job Responsibilities:
* Open and Close Retreat Grounds
* Restock Boutique and Workshop Supplies
* Handle Retail Purchases with Square App
* Gather Maintenance and Housekeeping Needs/Feedback
* Take Retreat Photos
* Manage Food, Beverage, and Supply Inventories
* Maintain Herb Garden
* Maintain Clean Dining Area
* Assist Chef with Dishes and Prep (as needed)
Requirements:
* Must be female
* Must be able to work weekends
* Hospitality experience preferred
* Outstanding verbal and written communication skills
* Ability to work independently and on a team
* Exceptional time management skills, attention to detail, and organization skills
* Ability to lift 25 pounds
* Ability to be on feet for several hours at a time
* Basic computer skills and ability to use * Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Gmail
* Maintain an up-to-date Texas Food Handler Certificate