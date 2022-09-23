Retreat in the Pines

West Mineola, TX

Retreat Assistant

Weekly Hours: 12-20



Example Schedule



Friday 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Saturday 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sunday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Job Responsibilities:

* Open and Close Retreat Grounds

* Restock Boutique and Workshop Supplies

* Handle Retail Purchases with Square App

* Gather Maintenance and Housekeeping Needs/Feedback

* Take Retreat Photos

* Manage Food, Beverage, and Supply Inventories

* Maintain Herb Garden

* Maintain Clean Dining Area

* Assist Chef with Dishes and Prep (as needed)

Requirements:

* Must be female

* Must be able to work weekends

* Hospitality experience preferred

* Outstanding verbal and written communication skills

* Ability to work independently and on a team

* Exceptional time management skills, attention to detail, and organization skills

* Ability to lift 25 pounds

* Ability to be on feet for several hours at a time

* Basic computer skills and ability to use * Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Gmail

* Maintain an up-to-date Texas Food Handler Certificate