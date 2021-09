Longview, TX

Roberts & Roberts

Receptionist/Administrative Assistant

Full-time

M-F, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Medical, 401K, Life, PTO

At least two years of receptionist experience is preferred. Strong preference will be given to bilingual candidates.

The Administrative Assistant will assist the firm with various functions, including receptionist duties, procurement of office supplies, vendor management, and other administrative tasks to support daily business operations.