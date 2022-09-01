ROMCO Equipment Co.

Longview, TX

Sales/Rental Coordinator- Heavy Equipment

Essential Functions and Responsibilities:

– Receive and handle incoming rental calls, assist in pricing equipment, and review and update Equipment Listing on a daily basis

– Order and maintain literature, catalogs for all model

– Obtain, complete and submit all documentation related to rentals (including Equipment Orders, Bills of Lading, Credit Reviews, Insurance Information and Payment/Billing Information)

– Upon return of equipment, ensure timely delivery of Receiving and Inspection Reports and Rental Credit Requests, if necessary

– Inspect equipment prior to delivery, and arrange transportation of equipment, if required

– Coordinate transfer for equipment between ROMCO branches

– Maintain frequent communication with sales force to ensure timely initiation of rentals/sales

– Maintain frequent communication with Service Supervisor and Product Support Manager on equipment repair/make-ready prioritization

– Maintain frequent communication with Maintenance/Yard staff regarding equipment condition, including damage reporting

– Maintain frequent communication with Corporate Rental Coordinator to ensure timely receipt of all documents for contracts

– Coordinate the filing of warranties

– Manage sales/service/parts issues in the absence of the Regional Manager

Education and Experience:

– Bachelor’s Degree preferred or equivalent combination of education, experience and training

– Two years of experience in a sales or rental role preferred, preferably in the construction industry

– Experience utilizing Microsoft Office

– Experience utilizing Cr2 preferred

– Prior experience arranging hauling of freight preferred

– Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills

– Effective communication skills (written, oral)

– Ability to prioritize duties and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

– Excellent organizational skills

– Ability and willingness to travel as needed

ROMCO Equipment Company is a drug free work environment offering competitive compensation and benefits, including; medical, dental, disability, life insurance and 401k with employer matching.