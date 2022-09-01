ROMCO Equipment Co.
Longview, TX
Sales/Rental Coordinator- Heavy Equipment
Essential Functions and Responsibilities:
– Receive and handle incoming rental calls, assist in pricing equipment, and review and update Equipment Listing on a daily basis
– Order and maintain literature, catalogs for all model
– Obtain, complete and submit all documentation related to rentals (including Equipment Orders, Bills of Lading, Credit Reviews, Insurance Information and Payment/Billing Information)
– Upon return of equipment, ensure timely delivery of Receiving and Inspection Reports and Rental Credit Requests, if necessary
– Inspect equipment prior to delivery, and arrange transportation of equipment, if required
– Coordinate transfer for equipment between ROMCO branches
– Maintain frequent communication with sales force to ensure timely initiation of rentals/sales
– Maintain frequent communication with Service Supervisor and Product Support Manager on equipment repair/make-ready prioritization
– Maintain frequent communication with Maintenance/Yard staff regarding equipment condition, including damage reporting
– Maintain frequent communication with Corporate Rental Coordinator to ensure timely receipt of all documents for contracts
– Coordinate the filing of warranties
– Manage sales/service/parts issues in the absence of the Regional Manager
Education and Experience:
– Bachelor’s Degree preferred or equivalent combination of education, experience and training
– Two years of experience in a sales or rental role preferred, preferably in the construction industry
– Experience utilizing Microsoft Office
– Experience utilizing Cr2 preferred
– Prior experience arranging hauling of freight preferred
– Excellent interpersonal and customer service skills
– Effective communication skills (written, oral)
– Ability to prioritize duties and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
– Excellent organizational skills
– Ability and willingness to travel as needed
ROMCO Equipment Company is a drug free work environment offering competitive compensation and benefits, including; medical, dental, disability, life insurance and 401k with employer matching.