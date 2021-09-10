JOB ALERT: S2 Capital LLC looking for Leasing Specialist

S2 Capital LLC
Tyler
Leasing Specialist

  • Full Time $30,800-$51,500 Annual
  • 2+ years leasing consultant experience required, Tax Credit experience preferred, Expert knowledge of rental agreements
  • Must hold valid driver’s license and liability insurance, Bilingual a plus

Our successful candidate for Leasing Specialist will be professional and well informed in Multifamily property management. Top candidates will be accomplished agents who have extraordinary negotiation and problem-solving skills.

