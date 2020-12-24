JOB ALERT: S2C Management hiring property manager

S2C MANAGEMENT
TYLER, TX
PROPERTY MANAGER
Full Time
Bilingual preferred. Proficiency in Res Man Management Software
2-5 Years of Community Manager Experience

The successful candidate will implement and oversee business initiatives across marketing, maintenance/facilities management, resident relations, financial, and owner relations. Our community will look to you for strategic direction, problem solving, and mentoring. The job is challenging but rewarding. You’ll be expected to drive sales, measurably increase revenue, and maintain/improve resident satisfaction within the community.

