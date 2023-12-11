Saltgrass Steak House

Tyler, TX

Server, Server Assistant, Host, Kitchen Expo

Full Time and Part-time available. Saltgrass offers training and development programs; Generous employee discounts on dining, retail, amusements and hotels; Flexible schedules; Multiple benefit plans; Paid time off or paid sick leave (based on location); Opportunities for advancement.

Apply now if you: Aspire to our “Be Fair” ideals: Be friendly, Accommodating, Inclusive and Respectful.

Are a Team Player with a guest first attitude.

Have a passion for great food and great fun and you’re comfortable working in fast-paced environment.

Shifts available: Day shift and Night shift. Weekly day range: Monday to Friday. Weekends as needed.